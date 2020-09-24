Simba's Hybrid pillow uses astronaut-inspired tech to stay at the perfect temperature

Finding the perfect pillow can have a huge impact on how well you sleep. A lot of attention is given over to how to choose the best mattress for you, and while that's undoubtedly extremely important, if you've ever spent a night with your head cricked into the wrong position, or woken up in the middle of the night with a sweaty face and hair, you'll know the value of a good pillow too.

In its quest to create the best pillow for a whole range of different sleep preferences, Simba has turned to astronaut tech. The Simba Hybrid pillow features something called Stratos Technology – inspired by astronauts – that's designed to actively regulate temperature. So no more waking up in a sweaty mess if you tend to sleep hot. The cover, which is made from and hypoallergenic 100% cotton, uses mineral-enriched fibres to dissipate heat and stop you overheating.

Simba has also come up with an innovative solution to meeting different firmness or height preferences in one product. The Hybrid includes something called "Nanocube technology", which in reality just means the pillow is full of little foam cubes. It arrives full of foam, and can be used as-is if you're a fan of a firm, deep pillow.

However, if you prefer something something shallower or softer, you can unzip the short edge of the pillow and remove handfuls of foam until you've got something that's the perfect firmness for you. There's even a little mesh drawstring bag included for storing any removed foam cubes, so you can add them back in again if you need. And it's vegan-friendly, too, containing no animal products.

The Hybrid Pillow is available to buy directly from Simba Sleep and other retail partners.