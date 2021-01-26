SIM only deals: Get DOUBLE the data and endless social media for only £10 a month

When it comes to saving money on your outgoings, finding out about the best SIM only deals can be one of the best ways to cut costs on your phone bill. Whether you've come to the end of your contract, or you've found yourself committed to a SIM free handset, Voxi is certainly one of the first places to find flexible offers.

Better still, you can make your money stretch even further with Voxi's current SIM only offer. Get double the discount and bag 12GB of data, alongside unlimited minutes and texts, for the price of its 6GB plan. That's just £10 a month, throwing in unlimited use of selected social media apps, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Snapchat.

Only tied in for 30 days at a time in your contract, you can cancel anytime with Voxi and benefit from reliability in terms of speed and coverage. While not a massive household name, Voxi is actually powered by Vodafone, meaning these SIM only tariffs benefit from the same extensive coverage

VOXI SIM: Flexible Plan| 6GB 12GB data | Endless social media | Endless roaming | Unlimited texts and calls | £10/month from Voxi

Get all the power of Vodafone behind your SIM only plan with Voxi, and enjoy great flexibility, too. Not tied to a contract, you can cancel anytime, benefitting from double the data in this 12GB tariff. You can also use the likes of Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Twitter and Snapchat at no detriment to your monthly data allowance.

View Deal

On top of double the data and unlimited use of select social media apps, Voxi also offers its customers Endless Roaming, allowing you to use your plan as normal wherever you are in Europe at no extra cost. All for £10 a month, make the most of this SIM only deal before it ends February 25.