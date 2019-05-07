Save up to £75 on Nextbase dash cams in Curry's May Sale

We can't stress how important it is to get a dash cam – they constantly record your driving and could prove your innocence in an accident, saving you lots of money when it comes to insurance premiums.

Now, thanks to Curry's May Sale, you can save money when buying a dash cam as well, with some cracking deals on Nextbase and Mio dash cams.

There are several dash cams on offer, but the one we want to focus on is the brilliant Nextbase 612GW.

The 612GW currently sits in second place in our best dash cam buying guide. It offers the best image quality possible with a 150° ultra-wide viewing angle in 4K resolution.

That clear footage means you'll be able to see number plates and other details, while a special filter reduces windscreen glare.



It's also fitted with a G-sensor, which automatically starts recording when it senses an impact, and GPS, so your location and speed are never in doubt.

All in all, it's the complete dash cam package, and a steal at £174.

