Save up to £150 on electric scooters in the Pure Electric Black Friday sale

If you're hoping to find a good electric scooter on sale cheap right now, then Pure Electric may have the offer for you. Taking up to £150 off the brand's award-winning e-scooters. There are a number of different models on sale, from entry-level to long-range models. They're all excellent to ride and are among some of the best Black Friday deals on a scooter we've seen so far.
The sale includes electric scooters as cheap as £299 and ranges all the way up to £599. That means there is truly something for everyone, whether that's a teenager looking for a scooter to go to school on, or an adult who wants to speed up their commute.
You can check out our selection of the best deals below:
Pure Air Go Electric Scooter 2nd Gen:
£349 £299 at Pure Electric (save £50) (opens in new tab)
The Pure Air Go electric scooter, despite being an entry-level model, is designed for all conditions. With a 20km range, class-leading waterproof chassis and larger, 10” puncture-resistant tyres, it offers enhanced protection against any bumps in your path for a smoother, safer ride. Pure Air Go is built to take a 120kg load and its 350W, three-speed motor provides powerful performance.
Pure Air Electric Scooter 2nd Gen:
£449 £399 at Pure Electric (opens in new tab)
The award-winning e-scooter just got better. Ride free with the second-generation Pure Air electric scooter. Our new 500W motor delivers responsive acceleration and superior hill-climbing ability, with a 30km one-charge range. Suitable for all conditions, the Pure Air has a class-leading waterproof design and super tough steel frame.
Pure Air Pro Electric Scooter 2nd Gen:
£599 £499 at Pure Electric (opens in new tab)
Ride further on the second-generation Pure Air Pro. Designed with our new powerful 500W motor that delivers responsive acceleration and superior hill-climbing ability. The high-capacity battery gives you a 50km one-charge range – letting you explore further.
Pure Air Pro LR (Long Range) Electric Scooter 2nd Gen: £749 £599 at Pure Electric (save £150) (opens in new tab)
The Pure Air Pro LR electric scooter is the brand's most premium e-scooter mode,l featuring tje longest 60km range and a powerful 500W motor with 700W of peak power for superior hill climbing. It’s finished with a stylish treated maple and birch wood deck.