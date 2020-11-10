Save £70 on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus in Amazon's Black Friday deals

Some of the best early Black Friday deals are for smart home and security tech, and this great deal from AO is one of them. You can pick up the highly praised Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus for just £129 from Amazon, saving a whopping £70 on the usual price.

The Plus adds some useful improvements to the cheapest Ring Video Doorbell: dual-band Wi-Fi, swappable battery packs and included angled wall mounts, plus a unique 'Pre-Roll' feature that captures video of what happened before motion was detected or the bell was pushed, as well as after.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus is one of the best video doorbell options around, and with £40 off it's an even better buy.

In our Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus review, we said it's the most flexible camera doorbell around – we praised its great physical design and convenience, its excellent video quality and its impressive battery life. It has dual-band Wi-Fi to connect to your home network and the package includes corner and wedge mounts for easy installation.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus | Was £199 | Now £129 | Save £70 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus is a smart doorbell that captures Full HD 1080p video and also has night vision. If you use the app, which is compatible with iOS and Android, you can take advantage of its two-way audio to talk to visitors even when you aren’t home. This is the top-end Ring intended for home use, and not only detects motion to record video, it also records what happened before motion was detected with its 'Pre-Roll' feature.View Deal

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus is not the best cheap video doorbell – cheaper Ring models have that accolade – but its extra features justify the slightly higher price. It has great video features, better Wi-Fi, lots of bundled accessories and its removable battery pack can save a lot of messing around when it's time to swap. Don't worry about Pre-Roll Video wearing down the battery: it uses a very low energy sensor so it's not a battery hog.

