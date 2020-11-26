Save £500 on this 55-inch Samsung QLED TV in an incredible Black Friday deal

Black Friday TV deals have arrived and with them, some ludicrously good discounts on Samsung QLED TVs. Case in point, as part of Very's Black Friday deals, the retailer has reduced the 55-inch Samsung Q60T QLED TV from £1199 to £699. That's an incredible saving of £500 on one of our favourite QLED TVs from this year and a brilliant Black Friday TV deal.

The Q60T makes the most of Samsung's proprietary QLED technology, bringing colours to life and adding contrast without having to spend significantly more on an OLED screen. As we said in our four star rated Samsung Q60T review this is a screen with brilliant visuals and colour "As far as actual colours go, the Samsung’ palette is wide-ranging and convincing.... once the correct level of vibrancy is achieved the Q60T is a believable and well-balanced watch. A colour gamut coverage of around 92% is not to be sniffed at in a screen as affordable as this one – it’s a big QLED plus-point."

The Q60T also excels when it comes to upscaling. This is vital when you're not constantly watching native 4K content. Thankfully there's no need to be snobby about regular Blu-ray discs or just regular HD TV. "As an upscaler, the Q60T/Q65T proves equally adept," says our review. "A 1080p Blu-ray disc enjoys many of the same positives as native 4K content: impressive contrasts, a nicely nuanced colour palette, and secure motion."

Where the Q60T might fall down is for proud new owners of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, both of which support 4K at 120fps, as well as variable refresh rates (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). Unfortunately, the Q60T doesn't have support for these and while will work happily with the consoles, you'll want to look at our best gaming TVs to make the most of all of their new tech.

Thankfully though, if you just want to make the most of 4K movies and TV, the Q60T delivers in high resolution spades. It also makes the most of the intuitive Tizen operating system. This OS is used across Samsung's full range of QLED TVs and is responsive and exceptionally easy to navigate to your favourite streaming apps.

And they're all here too. Netflix, NOW TV, and iPlayer are joined by Disney+ and the much appreciated Apple TV+ app are ready to make sure you never run out of 4K content. Phew.

