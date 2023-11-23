Save over £350 on the best foldable phone for Black Friday

Let's be honest, foldable phones are pretty cool. But as it's still early tech, many of them can be almost prohibitively expensive. Luckily Black Friday is here to save the day. In fact, we've found an unbelievable price on the best foldable phone of all.

Right now you can get a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for £780 at Amazon. That's over £350 off of the regular price. For a phone only released in August that's a massive discount on the latest model. We consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to be the more desirable foldable, placing it above even the more expensive Z Fold 5. Let's explain why.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: was £1158 now £780 at Amazon
A super stylish foldable phone, Samsung's latest clamshell foldable is its best yet. This model has a gorgeous lush 3.4" cover display and we think it's simply a stunning bit of kit.  

The main innovation of the latest Flip is the 3.4-inch cover display. It lets you genuinely use many features of the phone even when folded over. It is the standout choice if you want something that can fit easily in your pocket but also has a big screen when unfolded. We love the design, and not just because it reminds us of the GameBoy Advance SP. 

With a Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor, you'll enjoy leading performance specs level with the best Android phones but it's the general finish and build quality that we really appreciate with iPX8 water resistance and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protecting those beautiful displays. 

Folding phones aren't for everyone, they often lag behind in other areas such as camera quality (and that is the case here), but if you're after the best one on offer, well, the best one is on offer this Black Friday. 

