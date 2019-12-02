Save $200 on Sony's amazing 7.2 channel Dolby Atmos AV system at Walmart now

Cyber Monday 2019 is now well and truly upon us, pushing aside any hot Black Friday deals in favour of a focus on consumer electronics. There are many, many deals to be had today and it's likely the thing you've been wanting for a while but was too expensive will be included.

T3 has spent a productive weekend finding all of the very best deals around, starting with Black Friday, making it the one stop shop for finding the best prices for anything you could wish for. You name it, we've got a deal on it, from smartphones to toys to kitchenware to fashion to fitness wearables.

One deal that caught out eye is for Sony's high-end 7.2 channel Dolby Atmos AV system, which is currently just $398 at Walmart, a saving of $200.

Sony 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos AV System (WiFi, STR-DN1080) | Was $598 | Sale price $398 | Available now at Walmart

Having a good AV system is essential if you've invested in the rest of your home cinema set up. Without a centralised place to control your sound and video experience, things can go a bit awry. Luckily, Sony has got you covered – and then some.View Deal

It's probably quicker to list the things this Sony AV system can't do, but that's a strange way to approach a product buying recommendation so we're going to list what it has: 7x 165W channels, 4K HDR comparability, 6-in/2-out HDMI, Google Home compatibility, the ability to transfer a 5-channel surround sound into a 7-channel, and support for all major audio and video formats.

It's an absolute beast, to put it bluntly, and will happily power any size setup you can throw at it. Oh, and there's also WiFi and Bluetooth for those that prefer to do things without wires.

For $398, you aren't going to find much better.