Save 35% on Samsung's cheapest QLED TV in this Currys Black Friday deal

Every year, people want to know what the bang-for-buck TV bargains are among the best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals are – and Samsung always delivers with great offers on its QLED TVs. And this year is no different: right now, you can save up to 35% on the Samsung Q60A QLED 4K TV. There are great offers on all sizes, with up to £500 off!

• Samsung Q60A 43-inch QLED TV: was £649, now £529 at Currys

• Samsung Q60A 50-inch QLED TV: was £849, now £599 at Currys

• Samsung Q60A 55-inch QLED TV: was £999, now £649 at Currys

• Samsung Q60A 75-inch QLED TV: was £1,599, now £1,099 at Currys

• Browse all TV deals in Currys' Black Friday sale

These are great prices for wallet-friendly 4K TVs that feature the premium HDR colours of Samsung's QLED technology, and look crisp and clear on their Ultra HD screens. Samsung uses 'VA' panels for these TVs, which means you get great deep contrast, even though the screens are much more affordable than the higher-end QLED TVs.

Perhaps most importantly, these are excellent smart TVs – Samsung's software is really easy to navigate, and has support for every major streaming service you could want built-in, making it easy to watch things no matter where you need to find it.

The Q60A is the most affordable QLED model in Samsung's 2021 range, and for these prices, you're getting a really good level of punchy, vibrant images.

Samsung Q60A 43-inch 4K QLED TV: was £649, now £529 at Currys Samsung Q60A 43-inch 4K QLED TV: was £649, now £529 at Currys

Save £120 on this compact TV. 43 inches is a great size for small living rooms or bedrooms, and you get cinematic HDR colours and strong contrast here. Samsung's Tizen smart TV software is also top-notch, which is key these days.

Samsung Q60A 50-inch 4K QLED TV: was £849, now £599 at Currys Samsung Q60A 50-inch 4K QLED TV: was £849, now £599 at Currys

This is the 50-inch version of the TV above, bringing you the same punchy image quality in a larger size, and saving you £250 in the process.

Samsung Q60A 55-inch 4K QLED TV: was £999, now £649 at Currys Samsung Q60A 55-inch 4K QLED TV: was £999, now £649 at Currys

Save 35% on this size! It's a lot of TV for the money – you won't find many TVs with such vibrant images for the price.