Samsung's next Galaxy foldable could bring much-wanted upgrade fans will love

New leak suggests that the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 6 folding phone will feature a larger cover display than the current Z Fold 5 – something many media representatives and Samsung fans alike have been requesting for a number of generations.

There's more interest around the best folding phones than ever before, as more manufacturers deliver more impressive devices to market. Champion among those is Samsung, whose Z Fold series has proven massively popular for generations of releases already.

However, a new leak suggests that the forthcoming rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 6 could feature a significant change – one that foldable fans, Samsung lovers and various media and influential voices have been calling for already. Namely: the Z Fold 6 could feature a wider cover display on the front than the current Z Fold 5 model.

I wouldn't find this a surprise as it's been increasingly the norm for folding phone makers: the Google Pixel Fold, for example, set that trend; but since we've had even better foldables including the OnePlus Open and Honor Magic V2, both of which seem to be cementing the trend that a bigger cover display equals a better user experience. Especially as these devices get slimmer and more traditionally phone-like in their stature.

A report on 91Mobiles cites serial tipster Ice Universe for the leak (via Twitter/X) which discusses the Galaxy Z Fold 6's cover display as being "relatively wide", without going into specific detail on the exact dimensions to anticipate. The tipster goes on to position the rumoured Samsung foldable against the Nubia Z60 Ultra (a Chinese-based rival's flagship) in having a similar screen finish.

Of course this is all conjecture right now, as I suspect Samsung will remain tight-lipped about all things Z Fold until towards this summer. I was at the launch event for the Z Fold 5 in South Korea in 2023, which took place in mid-late July, so expectation would be for a similar time-frame for the follow-up model.

At that launch event it was interesting to see the number of media outlets from across Europe asking about whether a future Z Fold model would feature a larger cover display – as this is clearly seen as an upgrade that many would like to see for Samsung's next-generation folding phone. That's anecdotally, of course, but I'm sure Samsung has plenty of data on users' use-cases and will have qualified new design decisions on the data, not just a whim.

