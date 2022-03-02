Samsung TV deal knocks £374 off this top 65-inch 4K TV at Amazon

When it comes to finding the best TV deals on the market, a good brand to look at is Samsung. Well known for its extensive TV collections, many people gravitate towards Samsung TVs as they’re regarded as reliable, high quality and more affordable than many competitors.

If you’re looking for a TV upgrade, you can save £374 on the Samsung AU8000 65-inch TV right now at Amazon. Originally priced at £999, the Samsung AU8000 is now just £625, a great price for a 65-inch model.

View the Samsung AU8000 65-inch TV deal at Amazon

Due to the size and features of 65-inch TVs, many can be quite expensive with some even going as high as £2000. As commented in our best Samsung TVs guide “when it comes to bang for your buck, few can beat Samsung” and this £374 price cut has made a well priced 65-inch TV even more affordable.

The AU8000 series from Samsung was released in 2021 and is one of its cheapest 4K TVs on the market. If you’re looking for a reliable TV with crisp colours that won’t break the bank, the Samsung AU8000 is a great model to go for, especially with this discount.

To shop the Samsung AU8000 65-inch TV, click the link above or keep reading for more deals from the AU8000 collection.

Samsung AU8000 65-inch Smart TV: was £999, now £625 at Amazon

In this money-saving deal from Amazon, you can save £374 on a premium Samsung 65-inch TV. Built with LCD technology, it boasts solid specs and an attractive flat design that can be easily mounted onto walls. The Samsung AU8000 also has smart TV capabilities so you can easily stream your favourite apps onto the big screen.

While many believe that bigger is better when it comes to TVs, some people may disagree. If you’re one of these people or you’d like to save a little more money on a new TV set, the Samsung AU8000 55-inch version is also had a generous price cut from Amazon.

Samsung AU8000 55-inch Smart TV: was £749, now £519 at Amazon

Similar to the 65-inch version, the Samsung AU8000 55-inch TV is currently 31% off at Amazon, saving shoppers £230 on an impressive 4K smart TV. It’s just as powerful as the 65-inch model but just in a slightly smaller size.

Why you should buy a Samsung AU8000 TV

Released in 2021, the AU8000 sits comfortably in between Samsung’s best selling TV collections, the AU7100 and the AU9000. Just like these two lines, the Samsung AU8000 offers a solid viewing experience with strong sound quality and dynamic colours.

With a crystal 4K process and contrast enhancer, the Samsung AU8000 delivers striking visuals and precise details so you feel like you’re truly immersed in whatever you’re watching. The Samsung AU8000 has adaptive sound and smart audio that adjusts to your space and the ultra slim design allows for easy mounting.

As a smart TV, the Samsung AU8000 has built-in Alexa which you can control with your voice. You can also stream the latest shows, games and movies from your favourite apps straight to the screen. Overall, the Samsung AU8000 is a popular collection and you really get your money’s worth with this affordable TV line.