Samsung TV deal drops 5-star rated 4K HDR TV price to £329!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When T3 produced our Samsung AU7100 review we were amazed at the TV's "detailed, composed 4K images", "good contrast and motion handling" and "great smart TV interface".

Our reviewer then ended up concluding the AU7100 was one of Samsung's best TVs, and that it was "cheap TV heaven", bestowing upon it a maximum score of 5 stars.

Which is why that exact same 5-star rated TV dropping in price to £329 in the Black Friday sales has caught our attention. It's one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen in the affordable 4K HDR TV sector.

View the Samsung 4K HDR TV deal at Very (opens in new tab)

This TV will be ideal for anyone looking to upgrade their home cinema setup without spending big money. The AU7100 is a budget TV king, delivering really impressive 4K HDR imagery and Smart TV features for a low price.

Here are the full details of the deal.

(opens in new tab) Samsung U7100 43-inch 4K HDR Smart TV: £349 , now £329 at Very (opens in new tab)

This 5-star rated Samsung 4K HDR TV is now £329 in the Black Friday sales. It delivers a screen size that will be ideal for most medium and small living rooms, as well as Samsung's top-rate Smart TV platform for accessing popular streaming apps like Netflix and Disney+. Amazon has price matched this deal, too (opens in new tab).

It's not just T3 who gave this Samsung 4K HDR TV a maximum score of 5 stars, either. Right now there are over 1,000 5-star reviews for the AU7100 on Amazon alone from people who have bought - and clearly loved - the TV.

This TV isn't perfect, though. When we reviewed it we did call out that its "sound is underpowered", so investing in one of the best soundbars to partner it is recommended. Although to be fair, we recommend that for basically all TVs.

If you like the idea of the Samsung AU7100 but feel you could do with an even larger screen size, then this range of panels also includes 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 70-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch models. You can check out today's best prices on all these screen sizes directly below.