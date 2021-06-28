Samsung MWC 2021: how to watch the virtual Galaxy Session event

MWC (Mobile World Congress) is back with an in-person event this year, but Samsung is keeping things virtual with its Galaxy session event taking place later today.

MWC was cancelled last year, but is back in Barcelona with all the requisite precautions for 2021; but a lot of exhibitors are opting to skip physical pressers and booths – including Samsung.

We're expecting its event to showcase the new Galaxy Watch specifically, with the official announcement of its virtual Samsung Galaxy event alluding to a possible reveal. There's also going to be a huge software focus by the sounds of things, but we'll delve into the finer details below. So to find out when and how to watch the virtual Samsung Galaxy session later today, keep on scrolling.

Samsung MWC event 2021: how to watch

Opting to hold a virtual event rather than traipse to Barcelona for MWC 2021, Samsung is holding its Galaxy session event today, June 28. The event kicks off at 7:15PM CET which is 10.15AM PT/ 1.15PM ET/ 6.15PM BST. If you're in Australia, it's a super early one for you – 3.15AM AEST June 29.

You can watch the Galaxy MWC event over on Samsung Newsroom or Samsung's YouTube channel. But we'll make it easier for you and embed the livestream above as soon as it's available.

Samsung MWC event 2021: what to expect

Samsung has whet our appetites somewhat by teasing what's in store today in its blog post, and combined with leaks and rumors, we've got a pretty good idea of what to expect at the virtual Galaxy session event.

According to the company, it'll be showcasing the "Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices" along with all the benefits that brings to its customers. With the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 expected to debut at Galaxy Unpacked in July/ August, giving us a preview of how its devices will vibe with one another will be handy for those waiting on the new foldables.

Combined with the possibility of a 20% price cut on its foldables this year (via SamMobile) Samsung could seduce a lot more people into switching over from their bland, candy bar smartphones now that it's got a handle on the hardware. It needs to pull something out of the bag if reports of a Pixel Fold are true, which could throw up a serious challenge to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

Samsung MWC event 2021: Galaxy Watch 4

The big draw, of course, is the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4. Samsung says it'll be "unveiling its vision for the future of smartwatches" at the Galaxy session event today, adding that there will be "new opportunities for both developers and users designed to deliver a new era of smartwatch experiences."

Samsung is dropping its own Tizen OS and has been working with Google to essentially combine Tizen and Google's Wear OS with the pair working on a "unified wearable platform". The transition will allow for a wider range of apps, and accessibility to a much wider ecosystem. Google tweeted out a few specifics to give us a taste of what's in store, including improved battery life, and faster performance.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

We don't know if we'll see the actual hardware at the event, or whether Galaxy session is predominantly going to be software focused. But images of the new Galaxy Watch have reportedly leaked, with 91Mobiles sharing renders of the device as well as some specs. We'll find out more in just a few hours when Samsung's MWC 2021 event kicks off.