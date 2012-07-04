Apple iPad Mini release tipped for Q3 as 7.85-inch tablet

Following the iPad 3 release, and in retaliation to the new Google Nexus 7 tablet, reports have suggested Apple will launch a 7.85-inch iPad Mini tablet

One of the many Apple rumours currently gathering steam, new reports have suggested that the heavily reported Apple iPad Mini will be officially unveiled in Q3 ahead of a pre-Christmas release.



Citing “two people with knowledge of the plans,” Bloomberg has issued a new report suggesting Apple's heavily tipped 7.85-inch iPad Mini will be made available to consumers by the end of the year with the budget tablet offering to omit the Retina display found on the iPhone 4S and new iPad 3.



Seemingly confirmed reports earlier in the year from Chinese news outlet NetEase, it is likely Apple will unveil its new 7-inch tablet during an early October event that will also see the long overdue Apple iPhone 5 enter the realms of reality.



Fighting back again the recent onslaught of sub-sized, cut-price Android tablets such as the Amazon Kindle Fire and newly unveiled Google Nexus 7, it is believed any iPad Mini device would see Apple target the budget end of the market.



“It would be the competitors' worst nightmare,” Sterne Agee & Leach Inc analyst Shaw Wu said of Apple's potential plans to create a wallet friendly 7-inch tablet to fall alongside its iPad brand.



Far from the first Apple iPad Mini rumours to circulate, it was recently suggested that Apple will launch with stock reserves of 6 million units of its 7-inch tablet whilst an unnamed Samsung representative said in an interview with The Korea Times: “Apple is planning to release a smaller iPad, probably with a 7.85-inch screen.”



Apple iPad Mini Rumours

Adding further fuel to the fire that Apple will launch a 7.85-inch iPad device later this year, the lateset reports follow Samsung's claims that offered up further evidence of the Motorola Xoom 2 Media Edition, Amazon Kindle Fire and Samsung Galaxy Tab rival.



Appearing via a Samsung Securities document, Samsung suggested Apple will back up its latest 9.7-inch Apple iPad offering with a new, sub-sized model that will be made available to consumers around the time of the expected Q3 iPhone 5 release.



Offering no further details on the hotly tipped device, the Samsung leak revealed the Korean company's beliefs that Apple "plans in 1Q12 to launch the iPad 3", as well as tantalisingly teasing that "in 3Q12 a new 7-inch product temporarily referred to as the iPad mini".



Going against past statements made by the company, Apple has been rumoured for a number of months to be working on a 7.85-inch tablet. Hitting out at the Android competition Steve Jobs famously belittled 7-inch tabs stating that users would need to “sand down their fingers to around one quarter of their present size” to make use of the devices. He added that 7-inches "isn't sufficient to create great tablet apps" while requiring users to."



Would you be tempted by a 7.85-inch Apple iPad tablet or are you looking to snap up the company's latest new iPad offering? Let us know via the T3 Twitter and Facebook feeds.