Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is available to pre-order with a deal too good to miss

It's only just been announced but there's no questioning the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is one of the best smartwatches in the world right now, but if you still need persuading to pre-order one, now is the time to give in.

Samsung currently has a mega deal right now, throwing in a free Wireless Charger Duo with every pre-order.

The Samsung Wireless Charger Duo allows you to charge your phone, and your Galaxy Watch Active2, without need to faff around with wires.

It's a really neat little device, and can be yours for free if you preorder the new Galaxy Watch Active before the 19th of September, 2019.

This deal is also valid at participating retailers, including EE and O2.

Get the deal below:

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 | Pre-order now from £269 | Get a free Wireless Charger Duo

The Galaxy Watch Active2 is a thin, lightweight and tough smartwatch with fitness tracking at its core. It will monitor your sleep, blood pressure, and stress to give you a holistic overview of your health. Offer Ends 19th September 2019.View Deal

If you want to spread the cost of the watch, and get 4G data thrown in, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 from EE. Check out the deal below: