Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 deal sees tablet drop to just £159!

Early Black Friday deal sees Galaxy Tab A8 drop to record low at Argos

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 deal
(Image credit: Samsung / Future)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

Looking to get hold of one of the best tablets during the Black Friday sales period? Well, you're in luck, as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8's price has plunged in an early deal that you can buy right now.

Head to Argos and you can pick up the 32GB storage version of the Tab A8 for a mere £159 delivered to your door, which is a greater-than-25-per-cent price drop compared to its usual £219 asking price. Check out the deal below:

Samsung Galaxy A8: was £219 (opens in new tab)

Samsung Galaxy A8: was £219, now £159 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Samsung's mid-level tablet is a great option if you don't want to pay the extra for its more powerful Tab S8 range. With its 10.5-inch screen, it's a great slate for streaming your favourite content or playing Android games.

This Wi-Fi-only tablet (a SIM-connected version is available, but it costs more) is a great slate for your home, thanks to its sensible size of screen, at 10.5-inches, and thin-and-light design aesthetic. It's finished in Grey, but you can also pick Silver or Pink if you want something a bit more flashy – and there's no higher cost whichever you choose.

If you'd rather buy the Tab A8 from Amazon (opens in new tab) then that's also a possibility, as there's an 'Apply Voucher' option on that retailer's page, where you can also discount the price by £60. I don't think that'll be available for all shoppers, but if it's your preferred retailer then it's certainly worth a look. 

Tech Editor

Mike has been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and is T3's Tech Editor. As a phones expert he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a full decade, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

