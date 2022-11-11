Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 deal sees tablet drop to just £159!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Looking to get hold of one of the best tablets during the Black Friday sales period? Well, you're in luck, as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8's price has plunged in an early deal that you can buy right now.

Head to Argos and you can pick up the 32GB storage version of the Tab A8 for a mere £159 delivered to your door, which is a greater-than-25-per-cent price drop compared to its usual £219 asking price. Check out the deal below:

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A8: was £219 , now £159 at Argos (opens in new tab) Samsung's mid-level tablet is a great option if you don't want to pay the extra for its more powerful Tab S8 range. With its 10.5-inch screen, it's a great slate for streaming your favourite content or playing Android games.

This Wi-Fi-only tablet (a SIM-connected version is available, but it costs more) is a great slate for your home, thanks to its sensible size of screen, at 10.5-inches, and thin-and-light design aesthetic. It's finished in Grey, but you can also pick Silver or Pink if you want something a bit more flashy – and there's no higher cost whichever you choose.

If you'd rather buy the Tab A8 from Amazon (opens in new tab) then that's also a possibility, as there's an 'Apply Voucher' option on that retailer's page, where you can also discount the price by £60. I don't think that'll be available for all shoppers, but if it's your preferred retailer then it's certainly worth a look.