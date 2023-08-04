Samsung Galaxy S24: news, rumours and release date

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung is the biggest producer of Android phones in the world so speculation around its next projects is always ongoing.



The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best Android phones out there so it's with a great sense of excitement that we look forward to the S24 range. We've just had the release of the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip but it is the non-folding phones that we expect to hear from next.

We didn't see anything at the recent Samsung Galaxy Unpacked about the Galaxy S24 (it was all about the Flip and Fold baby) but much like the iPhone launch always dominates September, February belongs to Samsung. We would be very surprised, nay, stunned if we don't see the high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra and the meat and potatoes standard S24 model revealed in February.

As for how much it'll cost you, the S23 Ultra launched at £1,249/$/1,199/AU$1,949 for the 256GB edition while the base model cost £849/$799/AU$1,349. Hopefully that will at least stay the same for the S24 but in the year 2023 the price is probably only heading in one direction. Up.

Samsung did offer a nice upgrade with the S23 where if you purchased it early enough you could double your storage for free so hopefully we could see the return of that offer.

Design

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

We're still a ways away from February so information on the design of the S24 is limited but we have had a few interesting rumours.

One that sounds particularly exciting if true is that the S24 Ultra may use a titanium frame, something rumoured to also be coming with iPhone 15. Titanium is incredibly tough but also light (and expensive), which would be both a great durability upgrade and an easier fit in the pockets. There's been no word on if the S24 Plus or standard S24 would also have such a facelift.

That brings me to another topic. The S24 Plus. This bumper-sized phone had been rumoured to be disappearing but it seems like that is no longer the case with it set to offer a middle ground between the S24 and S24 Ultra.

As for colours, the S23 range came with four options Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender (if you don't count the 'secret' colours available direct from Samsung) we haven't heard anything yet for the S24.

Specs

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a flagship phone that comes with flagship specs, so we expect the same for its successor. The S23 Ultra uses a mighty custom-tuned Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor while the other models utilise a standard 8 Gen 2. There has however been a rather strange development in the potential specs of the S24.



Some have suggested that the S24 series could shun Snapdragon for Samsung's own Exynos processor in certain regions, a reversal of the S23 policy. There is a perception amongst many that these chips don't match up to Snapdragon's efforts so it will be worth keeping an eye on. Conversely, others reckon that Samsung will instead opt for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Other spec differences suggest an improved battery capacity for the Ultra and Plus models as well as a bumped-up 144Hz refresh rate on the S24 Ultra. Renowned leaked Ice Universe however was the bearer of bad news claiming that there would be no improvements on the S23 Ultra's (admittedly excellent) camera setup. Perhaps though this doesn't rule out the base model getting an upgrade to come closer to the more expensive editions.