Samsung Galaxy S10 price leak: here's what you can expect to pay in US dollars

Earlier today we reported on a massive Galaxy S10 price and spec leak that was given to Gizmodo by a verified 'major tech retailer.'

The specs were in line with leaks and rumours we've heard before, namely that there will be three variants of the S10 – a basic flat-screen 'Lite' version, the standard S10, and the larger S10 Plus – and that they'll feature the new Infinity O display and an in-screen fingerprint reader. We also got some info on the storage options that will come with each handset.

What's not super-surprising is that the Galaxy S10 will apparently be announced in February 2019 (the S line of Galaxy phones is usually announced around that time of year), but in this leak we got an actual launch date of February 20, 2019, along with a claim that the new handsets will be officially released on Friday March 8, 2019.

Perhaps the biggest piece of S10 news that the leak brought us was the UK launch prices, which the source claims will be as follows:

Galaxy S10 Lite, 128GB: £669

Galaxy S10, 128GB: £799

Galaxy S10, 512GB: £999

Galaxy S10 Plus, 128GB: £899

Galaxy S10 Plus, 512GB: £1099

Galaxy S10 Plus, 1TB: £1399

So what does that mean for Galaxy S10 $USD prices? Unfortunately, you can't just do a straight currency conversion as history tells us that Galaxy pricing doesn't work like that. For example, the Galaxy S9 launched at £739 in the UK and $720 in the US. Looking back to the exchange rates in March 2017, a straight pounds-to-dollar conversion would have priced a £739 Galaxy S9 at a whopping $900.

What we can do, though, is look at the percentage increase in UK prices from the Galaxy S9 when it launched in March 2017 to today's leaked Galaxy S10 prices and apply the same increase to the US Galaxy S9 launch prices. Here we go...

For the Galaxy S10, the leaked UK launch price has increased by 8.12% over the S9 launch price.

For the Galaxy S10 Plus, the leaked UK launch price has increased by 3.45% over the S9 Plus launch price.

Apply those price increases to the US launch prices of the S9 and S9 Plus (which were $720 and $840 respectively) and you have today's best bet as to what you'll be paying for the lowest storage Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus when they launch in the US next February. So what are those prices?

In the US, the Samsung Galaxy S10 price will start at $779 and the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus price will start at $869.

Isn't math (or 'maths', as the Queen has instructed the people of England to call it) wonderful?