Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 release nears as trailer launches

With rumours rife of a Samsung Galaxy Note 2 release date, Samsung looks set to finally launch its Galaxy Note 10.1 tablet as a trailer is outed

Having been officially unveiled at MWC 2012 back in February, Samsung looks set to finally take its Galaxy Note 10.1 market as the Note follow-on features in a new US ad.



Whilst Samsung has yet to offer any confirmed details surrounding the long overdue Galaxy Note 10.1 UK release date, an official Samsung teaser video has highlighted a number of the devices more intricate features including shape match functionality to bolster the stylus-based input controls and the tablet's multitasking capabilities.



Despite being unveiled back in February, Samsung revealed just three months ago that the work-themed tablet's final specification was still undecided with further changes to be made to the device ahead of its eventual release date.



Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 Specs



Designed as a follow-on to the surprisingly popular 5.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note smartphone, the Note 10.1, based on its MWC unveiled specs sheet, is expected to touchdown later this year with a 10.1-inch 1280 x 800p HD PLS TFT display paired with the company's S-Pen stylus.



Lining up at just 8.9mm thick, the Note 10.1 will feature a 1.4GHz dual-core processor with a 7,000mAh Li-ion battery helping run the show whilst a 3-megapixel rear-mounted camera is paired with a second, 2-meg snapper on the front. Google's Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich operating system is set to keep things running along smoothly.



Via: Engadget