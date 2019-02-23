Samsung Galaxy Fold has a missing feature that might be a deal-breaker for you

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has been revealed by Samsung alongside the Galaxy S10 and while the foldable screen is stunning, there is a negative, the lack of headphone jack.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is everything the rumour mill had hoped, and more. You get that whopping 7.3-inch OLED display when folded out, a 4.6-inch OLED in compact mode and a total of six cameras. There's even a new One UI that works with Android Pie to make one handed use easier.

What's missing, unfortunately, is a 3.5mm headphone jack. Yup, this is the future and it appears that even Samsung now thinks that future holds little room for wired headphones. With aptX enabled Bluetooth headphones you don't even have to sacrifice much sound quality these days, so losing the headphone jack may not be that painful.

On top of that Samsung has also ditched the microSD expansion slot to make enough room for this phone to stay as slim as possible. So you'll likely have to spend big if you want maximum storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold will cost €2,000 in Europe and will be available May 3, 2019.