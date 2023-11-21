Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 looks to be a big upgrade in leaked renders

Samsung's next fitness tracker looks set to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor. That's according to freshly leaked renders showing off what appears to be the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 from all angles.

The renders are claimed to have come from "industry sources" who passed the images to 91mobiles. They show a fitness tracker which has a passing resemblance to the Apple Watch - albeit with a narrower screen.

The leaked Galaxy Fit 3 renders give us a good look at the rumoured fitness tracker, and if accurate it will be available in three colours; black, silver and gold. Each colour has a matching band, and it's currently not clear if these will be switchable.

Leaked renders of Galaxy Fit 3 in three colours

The leaked Galaxy Fit 3 renders give us a good look at the rumoured wearable.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

There's a singular button on the right of the body, and while we don't get a proper look at the back of the tracker, the side profile shows a small domed section - likely a heart rate monitor.

It's the screen which really catches your eye though - it's bigger and squarer than Samsung's previous trackers in the Fit range, suggesting the Galaxy Fit 3 will bridge the gap between fitness tracker and the firm's fully-fledged smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 6.

Bigger and bolder

The wearable will replace the Galaxy Fit 2, which has a traditional fitness tracker design with a slender body and screen and thin strap. It wouldn’t be mistaken for a smartwatch, unlike the Galaxy Fit 3 which has a larger, wider screen and thicker band in these renders.

The Fit 3’s design is closer to that of the Huawei Watch Fit 2, Honor Band 7 and Oppo Band 2 - which also try and ape a smartwatch experience in the guise of a fitness wearable.

This latest leak didn’t provide us with any specs for the Galaxy Fit 3, but considering the Fit 2 launched back in 2020 we’d expect significant internal upgrades from Samsung as it’s had three years to work on the successor. 

For now, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 release date is expected to be sometime in 2024 - it could even arrive alongside the Galaxy S24 series early in the year - but we’ll have to wait and see.

