Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: the cheapest 5G Galaxy phone launches this summer

5G service in the UK may still be a little spotty but finding a phone that supports it just got a little easier. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is the company’s cheapest 5G phone to date and it doesn’t lack other features either.

The new Galaxy A22 comes in below the current Galaxy A32 5G, though offers some upgrades. It features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a 90HZ refresh rate for smoother motion. It also has a fast 2.2GHz Octa-core processor. The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and 5,000mAh battery remain.

While it lacks a telephoto zoom lens, it still features a 48MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth camera on the rear. There's also an 8MP front camera in a neat teardrop notch.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G comes in three colors: gray, white and violet. That’s also one less color than the A32 but with an RRP of £209/AU$301, it’s £40 cheaper. For just over 200-quid, most users will be happy to sacrifice a fourth color and an extra camera lens.

This might not be the best performing phone on the market but with access to 5G connectivity, it can be one of the quickest. Currently, the Galaxy A22 is not due to be available in the US.