Samsung 65-inch 4K TV deal cuts £400 off the 5-star AU7100 TV

If you’re on the hunt for a new TV, the January sales (opens in new tab) have got you covered, with hundreds of low prices on high quality TVs, including the Samsung AU7100 65-inch 4K TV.

One of the best Samsung TVs (opens in new tab) on the market, the Samsung AU7100 65-inch 4K TV is the cheapest TV from Samsung’s 2021 TV range but it packs a punch with sharp details, strong image quality and impressive 4K resolution.

Right now, the Samsung AU7100 65-inch 4K TV is now 42% off, taking this 5-star 65-inch TV down to just £549 in the Amazon January deals.

Originally priced at £949, the Samsung AU7100 65-inch 4K TV is now £549, saving shoppers £400 on a new TV set-up. The Samsung AU7100 TV collection is very popular with a range of sizes ranging from the petite 43-inch up to a massive 85-inches. This £400 price cut is only available on the 65-inch model which is an impressive sized screen that will fit nicely into any home.

In our Samsung AU7100 review (opens in new tab), we were impressed with the detailed, composed 4K images, good contrast and motion handling, and a great smart TV interface. If you’re looking for a TV to tackle streaming and gaming, this is a top choice for you as it delivers a solid gaming performance, plus next-gen consoles can tell the AU7100 to switch to game-friendly mode.

To view the Samsung AU7100 65-inch 4K TV deal, click the link above to head over to Amazon or keep reading for more specs on one of the best 65-inch TVs (opens in new tab) available.

Save £400 (42%) on the Samsung AU7100 65-inch 4K TV at Amazon. We gave this quality TV 5 stars in our review, and enjoyed its full range of picture, gaming and smart features. The Samsung AU7100 65-inch 4K TV delivers picture perfect image quality, Adaptive Sound technology and has a skinny frame, so it’s easy and lightweight if you want to mount it on your wall.

While we’re big fans of the Samsung AU7100 65-inch 4K TV and it’s gotten many positive reviews, the “sound is underpowered” as we mentioned in our review. So, to get better sound quality and an immersive experience when gaming or watching movies and sports, investing in one of the best soundbars (opens in new tab) is what we’d recommend.

