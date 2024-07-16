Run! Popular Garmin running watch hits its lowest ever price in Amazon Prime Day sale

If a fitness tracker has long been on your wish list (specifically a Garmin watch), then now might be the best time to treat yourself as the long-awaited Amazon Prime Day sale has finally arrived. Luckily, there are lots of cheap Garmin deals in the sale, like this brilliant Forerunner 55 deal, which has been reduced from £159.99 to £109.99 – the lowest price it’s ever been!

We’ll be upfront, if you’re more of an advanced runner, then the Forerunner 55 probably isn’t for you (check out this Forerunner 265 deal instead). But, if you’re a beginner, or looking to get started, then the Forerunner 55 is ideal; it’s light, capable, packed with plenty of features and it’s easy to use. Not to mention, it's affordable and even more so now it's in the sale!

Garmin Forerunner 55: was £159.99 now £109.99 The Forerunner 55 has an impressive 2-week battery life, With built-in GPS, an impressive two-week battery life, and plenty of features to track running metrics with high accuracy (as well as workouts), the Forerunner 55 is perfect for those looking for their first reliable fitness tracker. Save 30% off now!

The only downside about the Forerunner 55 (and this is very minor) is that the screen resolution is a little low but, at this price especially, it's hardly a deal breaker. Plus, this is overshadowed by its brilliant features, including a long two-week battery life, Garmin Coach (to help you hit your running goals), built-in sports apps, suggested workouts, and more! It will also track those all-important health metrics and there's a ton of non-performance features too, including women's health tracking, hydration reminders, breathing timer, etc.

Want a deeper dive into the Forerunner 55? Take a look at our Forerunner review. But, we wouldn't sit on this decision too long, as Amazon Prime is only two days, so don't let this deal run away!