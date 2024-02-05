Rowing machine expert says this one tip will instantly help you row faster

The rowing machine promises an amazing full-body, cardio workout. But while it may look like a simple piece of kit to use, in reality nailing the technique isn’t so straightforward, and if your technique is wrong then chances are that you’re not going to get your fastest row time.

Someone who does know a thing or two about great rowing technique is Jane Erbacher , founder of the Erg Army. In a recent post on her Instagram, Jane shares a single tip that she says will ‘instantly’ help your rowing speed soar, as she highlights it's one of the most common mistakes people make on the rowing machine .

“Nine out of 10 people are sitting in the wrong spot on the rower,” Jane says in her video. “A lot of people sit down on the rower and become a little turtle back.” What’s wrong with becoming a little turtleback? Well, for starters it’s poor posture, which means your form and technique will instantly be compromised (plus you’ll get a bad back).

“What I want you to do next time you jump down on the rower is I want you to lift your booty up, find the middle of the seat with the top of your hamstring,” says Jane. By doing this she says you’ll get a really good posture. “Once you’ve strapped your feet in, do the same thing; lengthen your hamstrings, find the middle of the seat with the top of your hamstring and what that’s going to do is enable you to be in a position to produce more power.”

The more power you produce, the faster you’ll be able to row. Give it a go the next time you’re using the rower and see if it makes a difference.