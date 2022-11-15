Rode NT-USB+ launch – Pro-grade USB mic with studio-grade condenser capsule

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

XLR microphones provide depth and clarity unmatched by USB microphones – hence why musicians and 'pros' prefer the former over the latter. Rode's new NT-USB+, the successor of the renowned NT-USB, aims to change that by cramming as many high-end features into a compact USB microphone body as possible.

Rode had a busy year. First, the iconic audio brand launched the portable Rode VideoMic GO II, followed by its first headphones, the Rode NTH-100, then the RodeCaster Pro 2, and only a few weeks ago, they also introduced Rode X, a brand-new sub-brand, to the world. Now, Rode is back at it again with a microphone launch. There really is no stopping them this year!

The Rode NT-USB+ is based on the original NT-USB, which was released in 2014 and has long been beloved by musicians, podcasters, streamers and others for its small form factor and studio-quality sound. The NT-USB+ builds on this and adds a number of next-generation enhancements to make the new mic the go-to condenser USB of this generation.

(Image credit: Rode)

"The original NT-USB was an instant success when it launched almost a decade ago, setting a lofty standard for studio-quality USB microphones," said Rode CEO Damien Wilson. "With the NT-USB+, we are setting a new standard." What new features, you might ask? The mic has an updated, studio-grade condenser capsule and tight cardioid polar pattern that is said to deliver "pristine audio ideal for recording vocals, speech and instruments."

You also get ultra-low-noise, high-gain Revolution Preamp and high-resolution 24-bit/48kHz analogue-to-digital conversion, high-power headphone output for zero-latency monitoring, USB-C output and internal DSP for advanced audio processing powered by APHEX. Rode even threw in a high-quality pop filter and desktop mount to make the NT-USB+ all the more appealing for on-the-go content creators.

Need we say more? Head over to Rode (opens in new tab) today to find out more about the NT-USB+ plus. Price and availability TBC.