RODE launches headset edition of award-winning NTH-100 headphones

Earlier this year, Australian audio brand Rode launched its first-ever headphones, the Rode NTH-100, which was regarded as one of the best wired headphones on launch. The new NTH-100M offers the same premium features, with the addition of a broadcast-grade headset microphone, making it ideal for media and broadcast, podcasting, streaming, conference calls and other business applications.

"The NTH-100 headphones have been hugely successful since their release back in March," said Rode CEO Damien Wilson. "We spent years meticulously designing these headphones to deliver the best listening experience possible. It was incredibly gratifying to see our hard work pay off, and now it is with great pleasure that we can deliver everything the NTH-100s offer in a professional headset."

(Image credit: Rode)

The NTH-100M features custom-matched drivers that deliver accurate frequency response and low distortion, combined with a broadcast-grade condenser microphone for highly detailed voice reproduction. From a physical point of view, the earcups and headband are covered with the same Alcantara cushions and feature the same CoolTech gel to reduce fatigue and improve comfort levels, even if you wear the cans for longer.

We're confident the NTH-Mic microphone – which can be bought separately, in case you already own an NTH-100 – sounds crystal clear, considering Rode's background in microphone production. The miniature condenser capsule delivers detailed voice reproduction and is positioned for optimal plosive rejection with any head shape; at least, this is what Rode claims. Both the NTH-100M (opens in new tab) and the NTH-Mic (opens in new tab) are available to buy now directly from Rode.