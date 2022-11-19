Ring Video Doorbell 3 is the smart home product I'd buy in this Black Friday deal

Ring's Video Doorbell 3 has a £50 price cut, taking it to just £109

Ring Video Doorbell 3 deal
(Image credit: Ring)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

Knock knock. Or should that be Ring, Ring? As part of Black Friday deals there's a great discount on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 during the sales. And it's the piece of smart home kit that I'd recommend buying this Black Friday.

View the Ring Video Doorbell 3 deal on Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 has been price-cut down to £109, taking a decent £50 off the recommended price. Now I use a Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 at home, but I know many others who own a Video Doorbell 3 and always vouch for how great a bit of kit it is. So if you're looking to up your smart home security it's a great buy. 

Ring Video Doorbell 3: was £159 (opens in new tab)

Ring Video Doorbell 3: was £159, now £109 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The third-gen battery-powered Video Doorbell is a great, affordable way to make your home security and communications for deliveries more advanced, without the need to spend a huge sum of money. This deal makes this particular model even more appealing.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The Video Doorbell 3 adds motion zone control and has dual-band Wi-Fi support, both of which lacked in its predecessor. I find using the zone control particularly useful, to stop unwanted alerts coming through to the app all the time. 

Unlike the Pro model that I own, the Doorbell 3 doesn't require any hard-wiring to install, it simply functions on battery power so whether you're in rental or owned accommodation there shouldn't be any bother installing this great little product.

However, to get the most out of Ring you'll want Ring Protect, its subscription service, which is an ongoing monthly or annual cost. You can cancel at any time, however, and it's not hugely expensive at £34.99/year or £3.50/month. 

TOPICS
Deals Headphones
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike has been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and is T3's Tech Editor. As a phones expert he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a full decade, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest