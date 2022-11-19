Ring Video Doorbell 3 is the smart home product I'd buy in this Black Friday deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Knock knock. Or should that be Ring, Ring? As part of Black Friday deals there's a great discount on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 during the sales. And it's the piece of smart home kit that I'd recommend buying this Black Friday.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 has been price-cut down to £109, taking a decent £50 off the recommended price. Now I use a Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 at home, but I know many others who own a Video Doorbell 3 and always vouch for how great a bit of kit it is. So if you're looking to up your smart home security it's a great buy.

The third-gen battery-powered Video Doorbell is a great, affordable way to make your home security and communications for deliveries more advanced, without the need to spend a huge sum of money. This deal makes this particular model even more appealing.

The Video Doorbell 3 adds motion zone control and has dual-band Wi-Fi support, both of which lacked in its predecessor. I find using the zone control particularly useful, to stop unwanted alerts coming through to the app all the time.

Unlike the Pro model that I own, the Doorbell 3 doesn't require any hard-wiring to install, it simply functions on battery power so whether you're in rental or owned accommodation there shouldn't be any bother installing this great little product.

However, to get the most out of Ring you'll want Ring Protect, its subscription service, which is an ongoing monthly or annual cost. You can cancel at any time, however, and it's not hugely expensive at £34.99/year or £3.50/month.