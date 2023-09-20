Ring Stick-Up Camera Pro and new Blink devices make home security personal

Building on the Stick-Up Cam, Ring adds 3D motion detection while Blink also makes detection easier

Smart home security was a big part of Amazon's product launch from its new HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia. Among the host of great new devices were some great new Ring and Blink cameras. 

The Ring Stick Up Cam Pro is an expanded version of the existing Stick Up Cam model but principally adds a new radar-powered 3D motion detection to better detect when the camera actually sees a person in its view. 

There's new Bird's Eye Zones and Bird's Eye View which can be used to plot the areas where the camera should detect a person and will show the path taken by people too – so you can see exactly where they went. 

Designed to be used both indoors and outdoors, the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro is weather-resistant and easy to mount just about anywhere. It can be powered through a range of methods too, with versions for battery, solar or plug-in power sources. 

In a similar vein, the Blink Outdoor 4 camera has enhanced motion detection and a person detection system that uses embedded computer vision to alert you when it sees someone. This is part of the optional Blink Subscription package and knows the difference between a person and an animal. 

The Outdoor 4 camera is powered by two AA batteries but also comes in a wired form complete with a floodlight with 2600 lumens of light and a built-in siren. This makes one complete security solution – and you could always add secondary Outdoor 4 cameras to the set-up. 

Another Blink product is the Blink Sync Module Pro. This is specifically designed to extend the range of the Outdoor 4 and also provide a local storage solution. 

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro is available for pre-order today at £159.99 /$179.99 for battery and plug-in, and £179.99 / $209.99 for solar on Amazon.com or you can sign up on Ring.com to be notified when Stick Up Cam Pro is available for purchase. Ring will ship to customers on October 18. 

The Blink Outdoor 4 camera is available in the US now priced $119.99 or in wired floodlight form for $99.99. The Blink Sync Module Pro is coming soon and is priced $49.99. UK prices and availability are still to be confirmed. 

