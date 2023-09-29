Reference-standard and reassuringly expensive, The Composer headphones could be an audiophile's best friend

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Austrian Audio offers its best headphones in all shapes and sizes, and for all budgets, but its latest are definitely at the higher-end of the scale.

The Composer is a reference-grade headset, designed for those who are after a premium listening experience and are willing to pay for it.

The open back headphones sport custom 49mm drivers in each ear as part of the brand's proprietary Hi-X technology. Each driver employs a precision-machined ring system that utilises N53 grade neodymium magnets.

The diaphragm on each is coated with Hi-X49 diamond-like carbon for a rigid finish and precise, accurate sound signature. This is improved further with ultra-low THD (Total Harmonic Distortion) levels at low frequencies (< 0.1% @ 1kHz).

Their capable frequency range is 5 Hz to 44 kHz, with an impedance of 22 Ohms.

(Image credit: Austrian Audio)

Austrian Audio has also designed the over-ears with functionality and performance at the forefront. Metal parts have been used wherever possible, for extra stability, while the earcups are tiltable to four separate positions. This ensures a comfortable fit, no matter the shape of your head.

The headphones also weigh less than 400g and have a mesh headband to enable longer wearing sessions. They can fold flat for storage and come with several cables – 3 metre 3.5mm, 3 metre XLR 4 pin, and 1.4 metre 4.4mm Pentaconn style. A 3.5mm to 6.3mm adapter is included in the box too.

The Composer headphones are priced at £2,249 / €2,499 / $2,699 and will be available from Austrian Audio's website from December this year.

(Image credit: Austrian Audio)

Also announced is an ideal companion to The Composer over-ears. The Austrian Audio Full Score one is a headphone amplifier that can supply a clean, crisp soundstage to all 'phones from low-impedance models down to 10 Ohms, to low sensitivity devices with over 300 Ohms.

It too will be available from December in multiple regions, priced at £1,299 / €1,499 / $1,499.

The duo have launched as part of CanJam SoCal 2023 – a dedicated show for headphone makers and enthusiasts. It runs across 30 September and 1 October, and is being held on Orange County, California. Visitors will be able to experience both The Composer and the Full Score one amp.