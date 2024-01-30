Realme 12 Pro could be the best-looking phone you'll never buy

We've got bad news about one of the best looking phones you'll see this year: unless you're going to be spending time in India, you probably won't see one in the metal. That's because the impressively attractive Realme 12 Pro is only currently available in that country, and there are no stated plans for a global launch.

That's a shame, because in addition to its unusual looks the Realme 12 Pro has an impressive specification for its very low price. As you'd expect from an affordable Android the spec is not quite up there with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S24 – the best processor here, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 in the Pro+ model, is lower down the spec ladder – but the Pro has a 50MP Sony IMX882 camera with OIS, a 32MP telephoto and an 8MP ultrawide; the Pro+ adds 6x optical and 120x super-zoom support.

Realme Pro 12: key specs, price and availability

Both versions of the Realme Pro 12 have 6.7-inch, 120Hz displays and 5,000mAh batteries with 67W fast charging. The Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and the Pro+ a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, and RAM is 8GB in the Pro and up to 12GB in the Pro+. Both come with up to 256GB of on-board storage. The software here is Realme's UI 5.0, which is based on Android 14.

There are three colour options for the Pro and Pro+: Submarine Blue, Navigator Beige and an India-exclusive Explorer Red that'll be limited to the Pro+.

For now, both phones are only available in India and their prices start at Rs 25,999 for the Pro and Rs 29,999 for the Pro+, rising to Rs 33,999 for the Pro+ with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, while Realme does sell various products globally including its Watch 2 and various earbuds, when it announced its plans to enter the US market in 2022 it ruled out selling phones for the foreseeable future, leaving that job to its sister brand Oneplus. As with previous Realme phones that means that buyers in the US and Europe will need to go via third party importers if they want to get their hands on the 12 Pro or 12 Pro+.