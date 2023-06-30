Razer is feeling smug about its new Cobra Pro gaming mouse

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Razer's rather proud of its new gaming mouse and maybe for good reason. It claims the Razer Cobra Pro is the "most immersive, feature-rich wireless and symmetrical mouse available today".

While that's bold, the specifications and features are lengthy. The mouse boasts Razer's Chroma RGB tech and 11 individually programmable lighting zones to add colour to your play.

It offers 10 customisable controls, with 5 onboard memory profiles that can be micro-managed to suit particular games or playing style. There's Razer's own HyperSpeed wireless connectivity, plus Bluetooth. And you get a cable in the box too, for those moments when even the tiniest latency won't do.

Battery life is rated at up to 100-hours of gameplay using the HyperSpeed connection, 170-hours using Bluetooth. It comes with a USB-C port and supports wireless charging. It's compatible with the optional Razer Mouse Dock Pro, too.

Movements are read by the Razer Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, while the brand claims the mouse's buttons will last up to 90-million clicks.

The Razer Cobra Pro weighs just 77g and is available now, priced at $129.99 in the US, £129.99 in the UK, and €149.99 in Central Europe.

It's not the only mouse to have been launched though. A cheaper Razer Cobra is also now available as part of the same, new lineup, and or a fraction of the price.

Retailing for $39.99, £39.99, and €49.99 respectively, it is designed for more casual gamers, yet offers a similar lightweight build (just 58g) and the same proprietary, ultra-durable, optical mouse switches gen-3 tech.

A Chroma underglow is included too, even at this price level, which can be set to shine in 16.8-million different colours.

The Razer Cobra is a wired mouse that also comes in a symmetrical design. There's a Razer 8500 DPI optical sensor underneath, which can be set in 50 DPU increments to suit your play style.

It supports an onboard memory profile, and comes with a two-year guarantee.

This seems to be just the start of the new Razer Cobra line, which should expand in the future.