Rado goes back to the 1980s with new Anatom watch collection

Rado has announced a revival of its Anatom, a watch that first arrived back in 1983.
Celebrating 40 years of the original, the new model retains its predecessor’s rectangular ceramic case and compact dimensions, while adding a range of modern colour ways.
The reborn Rado features a unisex case diameter of just 32.5mm. The case is made from ceramic, while the exhibition case back is stainless steel and the strap is made from rubber, with a stainless steel clasp. There’s a sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating on the front, while water resistance is 5 bar or 50 metres.
Inside, the new Anatom has an automatic mechanical movement called the Rado calibre R766. It has 21 jewels and a power reserve of 72 hours. The simple dial includes a date window at the six o’clock position, and I particularly like the moody vibe created by how the dial colour fades dramatically to black at the edges.
Although larger than its 28mm predecessor, Rado’s new take on the Anatom stays closely related to the original.
I like how it remains nicely compact, shunning the contemporary trend for ever-larger watches. I also suspect the black case and dial surround would make the Anatom unique among many watch collections, standing out smartly among a sea of silver and gold.
The new collection includes four models. The first three have dial colour options of brown, green and blue; they are not limited-production and are priced at £3,150. The fourth model, called the 40th Anniversary Edition, features a black dial with ‘jubilee’ inscription; it is limited to 40 examples, priced at £9,600, and is already sold out.