Rado goes back to the 1980s with new Anatom watch collection

Rado has announced a revival of its Anatom, a watch that first arrived back in 1983.

Celebrating 40 years of the original, the new model retains its predecessor’s rectangular ceramic case and compact dimensions, while adding a range of modern colour ways.

The reborn Rado features a unisex case diameter of just 32.5mm. The case is made from ceramic, while the exhibition case back is stainless steel and the strap is made from rubber, with a stainless steel clasp. There’s a sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating on the front, while water resistance is 5 bar or 50 metres.

Inside, the new Anatom has an automatic mechanical movement called the Rado calibre R766. It has 21 jewels and a power reserve of 72 hours. The simple dial includes a date window at the six o’clock position, and I particularly like the moody vibe created by how the dial colour fades dramatically to black at the edges.

(Image credit: Rado)

Although larger than its 28mm predecessor, Rado’s new take on the Anatom stays closely related to the original.

I like how it remains nicely compact, shunning the contemporary trend for ever-larger watches. I also suspect the black case and dial surround would make the Anatom unique among many watch collections, standing out smartly among a sea of silver and gold.

The new collection includes four models. The first three have dial colour options of brown, green and blue; they are not limited-production and are priced at £3,150. The fourth model, called the 40th Anniversary Edition, features a black dial with ‘jubilee’ inscription; it is limited to 40 examples, priced at £9,600, and is already sold out.