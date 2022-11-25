Quick! £119 Fitbit Versa 3 epic Black Friday deal ends at midnight

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Don't let it run away! This £119 Fitbit Versa 3 deal is only available on Amazon for mere hours more, through to the end of Black Friday proper, Friday 25 November.

View the Fitbit deal at Amazon (opens in new tab)

As said in our T3 review: the Versa 3 is "an excellent smartwatch for people who aren't willing to pay for the premium health features of the pricier Sense model."

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 3: was £199 , now £119 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This fitness watch looks gorgeous, has built-in GPS for smartphone-free activity tracking, includes Active Zone Minutes that's great for tracking everyday activities, and there are even two voice assistants on board. If you've been looking for a discreet yet affordable tracker then it's a great wrist-worn option.

The Fitbit Versa 3 offers more functionality and better looks than many of the best fitness trackers, and while it's not quite as smart and precise as the Apple Watch Series 5, it's a whole lot of cash less to buy one.

That's the thing really: considering the asking price, the Versa 3 is definitely a great buy. We certainly recommend getting one, even if you already have a Versa 2. Although you'll need to be quick to land this deal before the price increases once again.