Quick! £119 Fitbit Versa 3 epic Black Friday deal ends at midnight

Don't let it run away! This £119 Fitbit Versa 3 deal is only available on Amazon for mere hours more, through to the end of Black Friday proper, Friday 25 November. 

As said in our T3 review: the Versa 3 is "an excellent smartwatch for people who aren't willing to pay for the premium health features of the pricier Sense model."

Fitbit Versa 3: was £199, now £119 at Amazon

This fitness watch looks gorgeous, has built-in GPS for smartphone-free activity tracking, includes Active Zone Minutes that's great for tracking everyday activities, and there are even two voice assistants on board. If you've been looking for a discreet yet affordable tracker then it's a great wrist-worn option.

The Fitbit Versa 3 offers more functionality and better looks than many of the best fitness trackers, and while it's not quite as smart and precise as the Apple Watch Series 5, it's a whole lot of cash less to buy one. 

That's the thing really: considering the asking price, the Versa 3 is definitely a great buy. We certainly recommend getting one, even if you already have a Versa 2. Although you'll need to be quick to land this deal before the price increases once again. 

Mike has been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and is T3's Tech Editor. As a phones expert he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a full decade, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

