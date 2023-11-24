Quick! Get a 2kg box of Heroes for less than £20 this Black Friday

Black Friday has officially arrived — hooray! But while most deals are often associated with tech and home appliances, this Black Friday deal is one for foodies, specifically the chocoholics, and it's come just in time for Christmas.

We know there's a long standing debate in many households on what the best Christmas chocolates are. However, if Heroes take the top place in your home then look no further, as now you can get a 2kg box of chocolates for less than £20! We'd say that's more than enough to last you at least a couple of weeks...

Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Bulk Sharing Box 2kg: was £22.99 , now £18.99 Heroe fans look away (or don't) as you can now get your hands on this whopping 2kg box of chocs. Full of all your Cadbury favourites, from Dairy Milk to Wispa.

Inside you'll find all your Cadbury favourites, from Twirl to Dairy Milk, Wispa, Fudge and Cadbury Caramel (although we're sure you'll probably rank them in a very different order). Just to put things into perspective, you get 550g of chocolates in a normal tub of Heroes, so you're getting almost triple in this sharing box.

That's not the only great chocolate deal going, Toblerone-lovers will also be please to hear that this giant Toblerone is also in the Black Friday sale (it's been reduced from £73.99, to £54.98). Actually, it's probably just worth checking all the Amazon food deals out to see what other tasty treats you can get your hands on.