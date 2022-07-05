PSVR 2 reportedly getting key hardware upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The incoming PSVR 2 gaming headset for PS5, as we've written about recently here at T3.com, is looking better and better with every passing week.

We've had some really juicy details drop about the PlayStation VR 2's specs, as well as some encouraging news about launch stock, with 1.5 million headsets reportedly to be available to gamers.

And now there comes news of another hardware upgrade being introduced by the PSVR 2 virtual reality gaming headset.

That upgrade? A fully detachable cable. The news comes courtesy of the PSVR 2 Without Parole Youtube channel, which states (opens in new tab) in a recent video that:

"The PSVR 2 wire will be detachable. That may not seem like a huge deal but for anyone whose cat chewed on their PSVR 1 cable, or had poor cable management resulting in a broken connection, this is really good news."

We're absolutely inclined to agree here at T3.com, too, this is a key hardware upgrade. It may not seem so but it really is. As we noted in our original PSVR review, cable management and issues plagued the original Sony VR system, making it unwieldly to use unless you had, literally, the most open, optimal environment to use it in.

Any damage to the cable also led to a bricked VR headset as the cable was fixed and, in most cases, a costly repair. So the fact that the PSVR 2 headset will not only have just one cable (instead of the multiple cables needed for PSVR) but also that cable will be fully detachable at both ends, is great news.

What isn't so good news is the fact that, according to the report, the PSVR 2 cable will be proprietary, meaning that you'll have to buy replacements through Sony itself. Hopefully we will see third-party cables licensed, as that could be a small but cool way to customise your VR headset.

But, still, even one proprietary detachable USB-C cable is far superior to the rats nest of chunky cables needed on the original PSVR. This is a hardware upgrade we're sure every PS5 gamer can get behind.

We're hyped to hear more about PSVR 2 and especially a release date, as we've already lined up the PSVR 2 games we're going to buy one to play.