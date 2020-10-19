Perfect PS5 TV deal: Save £300 on Sony's 'Ready for PlayStation 5' 55-inch 4K TV – AND get £100 back!

Not only are PS5 pre-orders live now, but the console is only a month away from arriving in your hands. Along with bringing big improvements to graphics power, the PS5 has some extra features that only certain TVs can take advantage of, including displaying games at 120fps, and support for Variable Refresh Rate, which helps to keep games looking smooth at all times.

Not too many TVs support every PS5 feature, but Sony has an ideal TV to match its next-generation gaming machine, and now at the cheapest price it's ever been – this is one of today's best TV deals.

• Buy Sony KD-55XH9005 55-inch 4K TV | Save £300 | Now £999 at John Lewis AND get £100 gift card

• Buy Sony KD-55XH9005 55-inch 4K TV | Save £300 | Now £999 at Currys

We've already ranked Sony's XH90 line of 4K TVs as one of the best gaming TVs due to it's impressive HDR range and, crucially, promise of next-gen feature support. With 4K at 120fps support, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) all coming, it'll be fully equipped for PS5 or Xbox Series X in a way that few TVs are.

The only small catch is that VRR and ALLM aren't supported in the TV yet – they're coming in an update that Sony promises will be soon. 120fps support is the most exciting feature, and that's available now.

It also includes Dolby Vision HDR (that's there already), which Microsoft has confirmed its consoles will support, but that's also vital for making movies and TV look their best from compatible streaming services (including Netflix).

It's not just the 55-inch versions that's on offer, either – the 65-inch model is too, and the 75-inch is easily the best-value screen of that size for balancing picture quality and size. It's kind of an amazing bargain in itself.

In our Sony XH90 review, we said that it "offers thrilling picture performance, great upscaling and the promise of incoming HDMI 2.1 for next-gen consoles – this is serious contender."

It's even better than average for sound as well as images. "It has some areas of true picture-making prowess, it sounds better than the bulk of TVs at any price, and it’s a most effective upscaler of sub-4K material," we said.

For its normal price, it's absolutely one of the best TVs out there – for this price it's big damn bargain.

