PS5 sizzle-reel shows Xbox Series X gamers what they're missing

Sony has been making as much of a fuss over its next-gen DualSense controller as it has over the PS5 console – if not lavishing it with even more attention in the run up to the PS5 release this November.

The DualSense has had a massive revamp compared to the DualShock 4, from the design to the innards, and it's an important hardware component for creating the next-gen gaming experience.

We've heard about its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, but Sony is really doubling down with new ads lauding the controller's immersive capabilities, and the latest one is an impressive sizzle reel of some of the exclusive PS5 games coming to the platform.

Get the best Sony PlayStation 5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Sony PlayStation 5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from T3 and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Shown off in the trailer are titles like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7, and a stunning-looking PS5 remake of the classic Demon's Soul.

The Xbox Series X is at a bit of a disadvantage, what with its launch title Halo Infinite being delayed, and while it has a library of thousands of games ready to go at launch, these are titles spanning four generations of the console, which is great, but not something that's going to shift hardware.

So far, it looks like Sony has cinched a great selection of games that will entice players to upgrade to the new console at launch, while Microsoft is leaning on its cloud gaming and backwards compatibly to lure gamers in. Regardless of your preference, there's no arguing that the titles on show here look stunning, and we can't wait to dive in this holiday season.