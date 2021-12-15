PS5 restock: Amazon PlayStation 5 stock finally live

Update: Well, that was quick. Amazon has sadly already sold out of PS5 stock. It lasted barely 15 minutes from what we can see. Considering this was the first restock in a month from the retailer, it's hard not to be disappointed with its supply.

The good news is that Argos is prepping for a stock drop this Friday and GAME has a number of consoles available at different stores across the country. Find out about the next drop via the official T3 PS5 restock tracker.

Original Story: Amazon has gone live with PlayStation 5 stock – finally! Anyone looking for a console should head on over to Amazon's website to grab one fast. These normally sell out incredibly fast, so don't hang about!

This is the first drop from Amazon since November 17th, so we're expecting lots of stock to be available. You must be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this offer, or at least be able to sign in to an account.

It looks to be PlayStation 5 standalone disc consoles only for the minute, yet this could change. If you are looking for a console in time for Christmas, this is one hell of an opportunity to get one.

Anyone that picks up a PS5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now all in development for the platform.

Wait times can be anywhere up to 30 minutes, so patience and persistence are key. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Nintendo Switch OLED tracker if you fancy a change.