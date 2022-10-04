PS5 owners just got a superb free Disney Plus upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Brilliant news for PS5 owners comes courtesy of Disney itself, which has just officially confirmed that the Disney Plus app is relaunching today on the console and bringing with it an awesome free upgrade.

That's because PS5 gamers can now download an updated Disney Plus app that delivers the ability to stream in 4K HDR for the very first time.

Speaking on the upgrade, Disney Streaming EVP of Product & Design Jerrell Jimerson said that:

"A key part of our global expansion strategy is to meet consumers wherever they are, which is why we’re excited to enhance Disney+ for PlayStation 5 users. The ability to support 4K HDR video streaming on the platform will also improve the viewing experience for fans."

That means that all the latest and greatest Disney Plus content, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings and much more can be streamed on PS5 in the maximum visual fidelity possible.

4K, HDR Obi-Wan Kenobi on PS5? Yes please! (Image credit: Disney Plus)

The T3 take: The way it was meant to be viewed

More people than ever today own one of the best 4K TVs on the market, in whatever form that may be, including a model from the best OLED TVs or, specifically for PS5 gamers, one of the best gaming TVs.

So the fact that his next-gen console can now stream Disney Plus content in 4K HDR quality is really very welcome and a great app upgrade.

The benefits of the increased resolution mean sharper, more detailed pictures, while the enabling of high dynamic range (HDR) means PlayStation 5 gamers will be able to enjoy more vibrant colors and more marked contrast differentials in images.

T3 has raved all year about the quality not just of the content that Disney Plus has been offering to subscribers, with top TV shows like WandaVision, Loki, and Obi-Wan Kenobi critically well received, but also their quality visually, with these new originals being made available in 4K HDR.

And the fact that Disney does not demand more spend to unlock 4K HDR streaming, with it coming in the standard subscription fee, makes enjoying this content easier for millions of people, including now PS5 owners.

Now PlayStation 5 gamers can game in 4K HDR and stream in it on Disney Plus, too.