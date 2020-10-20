PS5 hands win to Xbox Series X in this CRUCIAL area

While Sony was dragging its feet about been showing fans its PS5 console – especially compared to how much information Microsoft has been sharing about the Xbox Series X since first unveiling it almost a year ago– it's been upping the ante with regards to the tidbits its divulging,

One such morsel was a brief look at the PS5's interface and UX which has inadvertently confirmed a rumor about the hardware that slipped out earlier this month.

Just a couple of weeks ago, images of the PS5 interface surfaced, showing off an available 664GB of the 825GB SSD, with the 161GB being reserved for the OS. Sony released its first official look at the system's UI, and given what we've seen, the leak appears to be legitimate, with the images and video matching up with the official PS5 video.

In its analysis of the PS5 teardown, Digital Foundry pointed out that dev kits have 620GB of useable space, meaning we're looking at between 20-25% of the SSD being sucked up for the OS.

This is almost comparable to the Xbox Series X, which reserves 15% of its 1TB, leaving 850GB that can actually be used for games.

As we stated last time, depending on the size of the game – which can get pretty shocking, with CoD being the perfect example of that – we're looking at around seven to 10 AAA titles before the SSD runs out of space.

The only option then is an upgrade to one of the approved SSDs (with the Samsung 980 Pro SSD looking like a possibility), and depending on the size, you could well be out a couple of hundred dollars to add an extra terabyte or two.

Anyone buying the all digital Xbox Series S is going to be in this position pretty soon after their purchase, with the hardware toting just a 512GB SSD. Players will most likely find themselves in the same boat as their PS5 counterparts, and shelling out for the official Seagate SSD, getting 1TB for $220/ £220/ €270/ AU$360.

It's not too much of a nasty surprise given how sizeable games are getting as we head into next gen, but you might want to set aside an SSD fund for when day comes, in the very near future, that you need to give your PS5 an upgrade.

Source: YongYea via VGC