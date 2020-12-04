PS5 fans rejoice! This LG BX OLED TV deal is its cheapest EVER price

Just when you thought the cheap TV deals were over, a serious bargain crops up to make you think again. This time though, Currys has reduced the LG 55-inch BX OLED to £1098 which is the cheapest that we've seen this excellent OLED screen. There's been no shortage of TV deals in the past few weeks but new-gen console buyers have had to be very careful to make sure to invest in a TV that supports the best new features.

LG's BX range of OLED screens might be at the cheaper end of their OLED range but, importantly, that doesn't mean they skimp on HDMI 2.1 functionality. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X have the capability to output 4K at 120fps, which is happily supported by the BX range. HDMI 2.1 also means that both Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) are supported for smooth, lag free gaming.

And if you're plugging in your PC – and why wouldn't you with Cyberpunk 2077 on the way? – the BX range also supports Nvidia's G-Sync technology. This is very much the ideal gaming OLED without spending the earth. Plus, that OLED screen is going to make Night City (or any other game location for that matter) look very pretty indeed. While the processor is a level down from the LG CX range, this is still a spectacular OLED screen to make the most of your new games.

While it might be the step below the CX range, the BX also includes both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology – this means brilliant HDR and support for elite sound systems. Just like it's bigger brother though, you'll probably want to combo this up eventually with a full soundbar set up just to bring things even more to life but it won't be essential from the get go.

It's now pretty much standard for TVs in 2020 but still feels like a novelty to have support for both Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa built into the TV. This way there's none of that old fashioned trying to find the remote control to change the channel or volume. And when it comes to things to watch, all of the usual app suspects are here. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ are here for all your Christmas viewing and you'll find the elusive Apple TV+ app included too. Time for Pixar, anyone?

At last, a good deal on a PS5 ready OLED TV. If you've just invested in a PS5 or Xbox Series X, you're probably looking for a way to stretch those 4K at 120fps legs and this LG BX 55-inch model is the perfect way to do just that. The HDMI 2.1 support as well as Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound means that while this might be the base model in LG's OLED range, there are plenty of brilliant features here at a very competitive price point. View Deal