PS5 restock: Amazon set for huge PlayStation 5 restock this week

A PlayStation 5 restock from Amazon is expected later this week, with all signs pointing to this one being particularly large as Sony looks to satisfy consumer demand in time for its next big blockbuster release: God of War Ragnarok.
April has already proven itself as one of the best months in recent history, thanks to an abundance of PS5 restocks. Argos kicked off April in fine fashion before Currys, AO and GAME all joined in on the fun with sizable stock drops of their own. This is due to a drought that took place at the beginning of 2022 and is now finally catching up.
Amazon is now set to go live on April 20th with its next shipment of PS5 stock, according to stock tracker PS5 Stock UK (over 230,000 followers). It's expected to be made up of both disc and digital consoles. Once again, those interested will need to be up bright and early to secure a next-gen games machine– specifically, between the hours of 8AM to 9:30AM UK time. You also need to be an Amazon Prime member to make the purchase, although a free trial is available.
The thinking behind this is that Amazon typically goes live once a month and Wednesday is the most common date. Since the start of 2022, Amazon has put stock up for sale on January 19th, February 23rd and March 23rd, all of which were Wednesdays. As a result, T3 similarly believes this to be the case and expects a restock to happen on April 20th.
Better still, Very is also rumoured to host its own PS5 restock sometime this week. The retailer previously went live on March 8th meaning it's been an unprecedented six weeks since it last dropped stock. Very, like Amazon, usually has large quantities of PS5 consoles so is well worth checking in to see if you can get one.
To prepare for any upcoming restocks, check out this handy guide on how to beat the bots and walk away with a console. For everything else, head to the official T3 PS5 restock tracker for the latest details.