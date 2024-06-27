PS Plus subscribers to get 91% award-winning FPS on PS5 and PS4 for free

Quick Summary Borderlands 3 is among the new games being offered to PS Plus subscribers in July. The funny, hardcore FPS will be available to download at no extra cost along with NHL 24 and Among Us from 2 July.

PlayStation Plus subscribers are in for a treat in July, as Sony is adding one of my favourite ever shooters to the service to download for free.

Borderlands 3 has the right blend of hardcore FPS action, comedy and general weirdness to make it a must play – something agreed on by Metacritic, which gives the PS5 version an aggregated score of 91.

You'll soon be able to find out why, when it's added to the monthly PS Plus game drop for all subscribers – whether you're on Essential, Extra or Premium.

It'll be available to download from 2 July 2024 for both PS5 and PS4.

The game will be joined on that date by NHL 24, which'll also be available for both consoles. You won't need an EA Play account to play (and keep) the sports title that refreshed the control system this year for a more immersive feel.

The last in the new trio of titles coming to PS Plus is Among Us, the infamous online multiplayer party game. Along with a selection of other online players, you have to keep your spaceship running while avoiding being assassinated by a saboteur. Either that, or eliminate your crew mates as you've been designated the Imposter.

It's huge fun and if you've never played it before, now's a great time.

Also available to all PS Plus members in July will be a reward pack for Genshin Impact. The exclusive, free bundle will contain 160 Primogems, 4 Fragile Resin, 20 Hero's Wit, 30 Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 150,000 Mora.

This will be available to all players who download Genshin Impact from the PlayStation Store from 16 July.

It's also worth remembering that the current free games available on PS Plus are only available until 1 July, so make sure you redeem SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, AEW Fight Forever and Streets of Rage 4 as soon as possible.