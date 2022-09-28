PS Plus games for October leak – and this might be the best month yet

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Update: Well, that didn't take long. Sony has subsequently confirmed that Injustice 2 (PS4) and Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS5 / PS4) will be available for PS Plus subscribers in October. Additionally, it was revealed that the first-person shooter Superhot (PS4) will be free to claim.

Any PS4 games can be redeemed on PS5 through backwards compatibility, To confirm the following games can be downloaded on PS Plus from October 4th to October 31st, 2022.

Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS4 / PS5)

Injustice 2 (PS4)

Superhot (PS4)

Original Story: Sony's monthly PlayStation Plus games have leaked once again with October set to be one of the best months this year for those on PS5 and PS4, if the leak proves true.

As revealed by Dealabs (opens in new tab)user billbil-kun, who has correctly predicted the PS Plus titles for more than 12 months now, the service will offer subscribers access to Injustice 2 and Hot Wheels Unleashed. Whether these will be PS5 or PS4 versions has yet to be confirmed.

Developed by NetherRealm Studios, best known for the Mortal Kombat series, Injustice 2 is a fighting game where the likes of Superman, Batman, Supergirl, Aquaman, Wonder Woman and lots of the characters from their rogue gallery come together for epic battles. It was first released in May 2017 across PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows, earning an impressive score of 87 on Metacritic (opens in new tab).

I personally loved this game, so highly recommend trying it out if you haven't already. For a fighting game, it also boasts a surprisingly great story mode with pretty deep customisation. Like many others, I had been hoping for a third iteration into the Injustice series, however, a recent tease suggests that NetherRealm is working on Mortal Kombat 12 instead.

Hot Wheels Unleashed, on the other hand, was only released in September last year. Based on the global racing model cars, the third-person racing game has players controlling vehicles from the Hot Wheels franchise in thrilling races set on miniaturised tracks. Hot Wheels Unleashed is also available across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.#

While not as highly reviewed as Injustice 2, it did earn an admirable 75 score on Metacritic (opens in new tab). I've been meaning to try this one out, having fond memories of playing Hot Wheels Stunt Track Driver during the early noughties. Everything about it just screams fun, so I'll be definitely jumping in this month.

In the meantime, subscribers have until October 3rd, 2022 to add Sony's PS Plus games for September 2022 to their library. This includes Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus and Toem.

Still searching for a PS5? Head to T3's PS5 restock tracker for the latest details of where to get one before the price hike hits.