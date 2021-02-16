Protein pancake recipes and THE healthiest pancake toppings: not just any old crêpe

Happy Pancake Day, everyone! And what a batter way (pun intended) to celebrate Pancake Day than making some healthy, guilt-free protein pancakes for everyone to enjoy. Protein pancakes are superior to ordinary pancakes as they look and taste the same but have healthier ingredients. We rounded up our favourite, tried-and-tested protein pancake recipes plus all the best toppings we recommend with these mouth-watering Pancake Day treats.

We picked three (plus one) protein pancake recipes that cater for different dietary needs and tastes: you'll find your 'standard' protein pancake recipe here, but also a 'no-banana' and a low-carb 'keto' version too. Plus, for the more adventurous, there is a beetroot and kale pancake recipe too, at the bottom.

Without further, here are our favourite protein pancake recipes.

(Image credit: Bulk)

Banana protein pancake

We found this recipe at Bulk and boy oh boy, isn't it just the best? If you aren't a wiz in the kitchen and want to play it safe, this recipe will deliver, ten out of ten times. Chef hat is completely optional.

Ingredients (makes eight protein pancakes):

One banana

2 scoops of Protein powder

2 eggs

1/2 tsp of baking powder

1/2 a cup of oat milk

A dash of cinnamon

Method: Blend your ingredients together with a food processor or just a fork then pour carefully into a non-stick pan to form small circles. Flip once small bubbles appear on top. Serve warm and enjoy!

(Image credit: Jennifer Banz)

Low-carb (keto) protein pancake

For those on 'the keto', here is a low-carb protein pancake recipe we found at Jennifer Banz's cooking blog. To save you from scrolling for half an hour to find the recipe, here are the ingredients and how to do these delicious keto pancakes.

Ingredients (serves two):

2 eggs

2 scoops whey protein powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

6 tablespoons water or almond milk

Cooking spray, butter, or coconut oil for greasing the pan

Method: mix all the ingredients together until they form a smooth batter. You might not need to add all the water/milk, add it right at the end and see how the batter feels. Add more/less to taste. Heat the frying pan over medium heat, add some oil and a dollop of batter then flip once the bubbles start appearing. Serve warm.

(Image credit: Food for Fitness)

No-banana protein pancake

Some people don't like or can't eat bananas, sadly. But that's no reason to avoid protein pancakes as there are many banana-free recipes available online. Here is our favourite from Food for Fitness.

Ingredients (serves four):

25 gram (~ one scoop) whey protein powder

100 ml milk

1 large egg

50 grams porridge oats

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp baking powder

light cooking spray

Method: Blitz the oats in the blender until flour-like. Then, mix all the ingredients together (either in the blender or with a whisk/fork). Heat/oil the pan and add some batter to it. Flip the pancake over after about 50 seconds, when the bottom is light brown coloured. Serve warm.

(Image credit: Bio-Synergy)

Pancakes with beetroot mash and kale

Okay, technically this is not a protein pancake recipe but it is delicious nevertheless, especially if you like savoury pancakes. On second thought, this beetroot and kale pancake from Bio-Synergy has protein in it – kale and eggs are a great source of protein – but maybe not as much as other protein pancakes on this list.

Ingredients (serves two):

2 beetroot

100g kale

1 tbsp sunflower oil

120g gluten free flour

1 egg

250ml water

Salt & pepper

20g dill

2 tbsp olive oil

1 clove garlic

1 tsp fennel seeds

Method:

Steam the chopped beetroot in a sieve over a pan of simmering water for 20 minutes or until soft. While the chopped beetroot is steaming, in a separate bowl add the 120 grams gluten free flour into a bowl with a pinch of salt and make a well in the centre.

Slowly pour the water into the bowl whilst whisking with a fork until you have a smooth batter. Once combined with no lumps whisk in the egg.

For the dressing, mix together the chopped dill and 2 tbsp olive oil with some seasoning. Set aside.

It’s pancake time! In a non-stick frying pan, heat the 1 tbsp sunflower oil, wiping it around the pan and dabbing off the excess with a piece of kitchen roll. Using a ladle, pour 1 ladle’s worth of batter into the pan and spread it evenly over the base of the pan. Cook for 1 minute on each side until golden brown. Repeat this until you have used all of the mixture (you should have around four pancakes).

Using the same pan you cooked the pancakes in, heat 1 tbsp sunflower oil then add the chopped garlic, fennel seeds and cook on a medium heat for 1-2 minutes, then add the steamed beetroot.

And finally, add 3 tbsp water to the pan and add the chopped kale, cook until the kale is wilted, then take off the heat.

To serve, lay a pancake flat and place the beetroot and kale stuffing and drizzle with the dill dressing.

Best protein pancake toppings

Healthy protein pancakes should not be ruined with unhealthy toppings such as jam or chocolate spread. Here are our favourite, less-naughty protein pancake toppings for guilt-free indulgence on Pancake Day.

