Protect your tech with these affordable laptop and tablet cases

Whilst we hope you're having a lovely summer so far, it's no secret that the start of a new academic year is upon us. If you've got yourself a new laptop or tablet recently, then you may be considering which case to buy to protect it. You may also be considering how to do this without spending too much money - we don't blame you, tech accessories are expensive! Well don't fear, we've come up with a list of the best (and cheapest!) cases we can find for T3's Back to Class month.

We've already had a look at the best laptop bags and best backpacks, but now we're summing up the best laptop sleeves, hard cases and tablet cases that will protect your device nicely without a hefty price tag.

Laptop sleeves

1. Arvok Laptop Sleeve $10.98 at Amazon $12.99 at Amazon $16.99 at Amazon + 15 colours and 5 sizes available + Premium material + 12 month warranty - The material can be a little smelly With nearly 40,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, the Arvok sleeve is a great (and cheap!) choice. With over 15 colours and patterns available, you can choose the style that works for you best. There are also 5 different sizes - 11.6 inches, 13.3 inches, 15 inches, 15.6 inches and 17 inches. Its premium thickened water-resistant neoprene material offers an ultra slim lightweight design and superior protection to protect laptop/notebook from dust, shocks, bumps, scratches, scuffs and spills. 2. Port Designs Torino Laptop Sleeve Visit Site + Stylist design + Lifetimes guarantee + Protective qualities - Only available in black Another great option is the Port Designs Torino laptop sleeve. which comes with neoprene interior and a colour cotton exterior coating. It has easy sleeve opening due to the double pullers which are in simili leather as the logo. Whilst it's only available in black, it comes in 15.6 inches or 13.3 - 14 inches. It has an average rating of 4.7 stars and has been recommended as a good case to buy by 94% of buyers.



3. Targus CityGear Laptop Sleeve Visit Site + Sleek and stylish + Streamlines + Highly protective - Only one colour and size This sleek and stylish laptop sleeve is the perfect choice if you're wanting to avoid a bulky look. Whilst it is streamlined, there are still enough protective qualities to ensure your laptop stays safe. There’s even a handy zipped front pocket for your pens, note pads and accessories, making it perfect for heading to lectures or classes! There's only one colour and size available but it fits laptops up to 14 inches, so if you don't mind there being a bit of room in the case, it's a great option.

Laptop cases

1. MOSISO MacBook Pro Hard Shell Case $12.99 at Walmart $12.99 at Walmart $29.99 at Amazon + 35 colours available! + High quality non-slip silicone + Fully vented - Only compatible with MacBook Pro 13 inch The UESWILL MacBook Pro hard case is made of high quality non-slip silicone, protecting your MacBook from everyday scrapes and scratches. It's fully vented for safe heat disbursement, giving full access to all buttons and features. It's designed with two rows of bottom ventilation, helping your laptop staying cool. There are 35 colours available (wow!) and it's compatible with any MacBook Pro 13 inch model from 2016-2023. 2. DOMISO Shockproof Waterproof Case $14.99 at Amazon $15.99 at Amazon $22.99 at Amazon + Stylish, lightweight design + Comes with detachable strap + 11 colours and 5 sizes available - Not fully waterproof This DOMISO case acts as a nice hybrid between a sleeve, bag and a hard case. The high-quality waterproof material and stylish design makes it a perfect travel companion, especially as it's so lightweight. It also comes with a detachable strap so you can fling it over your shoulder if you need an extra hand. There are 11 colours available as well as 5 different sizes: 10.1-10.5 inches, 13-13.3 inches, 14 inches, 15-15.6 inches and 17-17.3 inches. It should be noted that there are gaps in the zipper teeth, so the bag should not be immersed in water. 3. Inateck Shockproof Case Visit Site + Unique triple layer protection with EVA hard shell + Splash-proof polyester surface + Bonus accessory pocket and cloth included! - Limited colours and sizes The Inateck Shockproof case is another great option. Although it works more than a sleeve than a case, its unique triple layer protection adopts EVA hard shell in the middle to resist any pressure. The elastic inner lining with raised dots can also reduce shock and prevent accidental scratches. It also has a splash-proof polyester surface can repel accidental water splashes. It comes in black or grey, and as a 13 inch and 13.3 inch case. It also comes with a small accessory pocket (perfect for a mouse, charger or headphones!) and an elastic cloth inside to stop laptop from wobbling.

Tablet cases

1. Craghoppers Black Tablet Sleeve Visit Site + Water-resistant outside finish + EVA padding + Made from recyclable materials - Only one colour and size available A safe haven for tablets and iPads, this handy little padded sleeve is a boon when travelling. The polyester fabric has a water-resistant finish outside and plenty of EVA padding inside to protect your tech. It also comes complete with an external zipped pocket. It comes in at around 150g and is also made from recyclable materials!

Only available in black, it fits tablets that are up to 10 inches in size. 2. Harber Slim Leather iPad and Kindle Sleeve Case Visit Site + Extremely sleek and stylish! + Made from premium leather + Multiple colours and sizes available - Pricey - Probably not the most protective in this list? Whilst slightly on the pricier side of affordable, this Harber Slim Leather iPad and Kindle Sleeve Case is a great option if you're looking for something a bit more upmarket. It's made by expert craftsmen in Spain using Harber's signature premium full grain leather. It also has a super slim design, perfect for sliding into a small bag for lectures. Available in tan, black or navy, it also comes in different sizes for Kindle, iPad Mini, iPad Air, iPad Pro 9.7". 3. Mobile Stuff Tablet Case Visit Site This universal tablet case is another good one if you're worried about dropping your device. The case can be transformed into a horizontal stand or position to fit your ideal angle, perfect for watching lectures (or films - we won't tell if you won't!) and doing work. It's made from a lightweight, strong material that will protect your tablet nicely. Available in 9 different colours and patterns, your device simply clips in and out the case and can be changed and used many times.

Happy shopping!