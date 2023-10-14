ProCook launches limited edition knife set ahead of the festive season

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whether you like it or not, there's no question that the festive season is approaching a little faster than expected. Whilst it may be too early to start Christmas shopping, there's certainly no harm in having a little think about your list. Well, that's what I've been doing, especially as Black Friday is just around the corner.

One product that has particularly caught my eye recently is from leading British kitchenware specialist, ProCook. Ahead of the festive season, the brand is launching a limited-edition version of their popular Professional X50 Chef range. ProCook already holds a permanent spot in our best chef's knife guide with its impressive Nihon X5, but this new range is the perfect gift for any foodie this Christmas. It's also a great option for a discerning shopper who's looking for something a little different, particularly as the limited knife set will uniquely elevate any kitchen space.

Featuring updated handles made from ash wood in gorgeous warm ochre tones and three smart brass rivets on each knife, this special new six-piece set brings natural, rustic accents into the home and suits many different kitchen styles. The limited-edition set boasts the same construction and quality as ProCook’s core Professional X50 Chef range - a fusion of traditional French knife styling with a modern flair.

Featuring six excellent knives including a chef and santoku knife, the new set is designed with all types of cooks in mind, spanning from seasoned professionals to budding novices. Each blade is meticulously crafted using the finest German X50 stainless steel and features 0.5% carbon for outstanding edge retention along with 15% chrome for high corrosion resistance, ensuring these knives last a lifetime.

The range is due to launch in ProCook stores and online next week, and we'll be sure to add a shoppable link here as soon as they're released. In the meantime, why don't you check out our guide to the best knife sharpener? There's no harm in extending that Christmas list if you really want to!