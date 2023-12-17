Prime Video gets the perfect family movie starring The Rock and Jack Black

The Holidays are a fantastic time to see family and catch up, but there does come a point when you just need to take a break and recharge. One of the best ways to do this without offending your in-laws/ distant relatives is to put on a movie. Finding someone for everyone, however, can be a challenge. Luckily Amazon Prime Video has given us the answer.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is the perfect crowd-pleaser to put on after Christmas dinner. If you don't believe me try arguing with its 87% Rotten Tomatoes rating and the supreme cast. I'm talking Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart. Beat that. You've probably seen the original Jumanji from 1995, but aside from the lack of the great Robin Williams, this refresh of the franchise is better in every single way.

Instead of a board game, four teens assembled in a Breakfast Club style discover a retro video game at their old school. Plugging it in, they are sucked into the world of Jumanji a stunningly beautiful jungle world that's just as deadly. From here our heroes have to get to grips with their new bodies (cue some hilarity) and find a way to get back home.

This isn't a massively complicated movie, it's just a good retro adventure comedy and all the better for it. For parents, there's a heartwarming message about being true to yourself, while teens will enjoy the raucous humour and exciting action. Don't worry either, this movie isn't anywhere near as scary as the original. After watching, why not head to Netflix for the sequel too?

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is now streaming on Amazon Prime (UK) and Hulu (US).