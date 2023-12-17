Prime Video gets the perfect family movie starring The Rock and Jack Black

Welcome to the Jungle

Jumanji
(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)
Andy Sansom
By Andy Sansom
published

The Holidays are a fantastic time to see family and catch up, but there does come a point when you just need to take a break and recharge. One of the best ways to do this without offending your in-laws/ distant relatives is to put on a movie. Finding someone for everyone, however, can be a challenge. Luckily Amazon Prime Video has given us the answer.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is the perfect crowd-pleaser to put on after Christmas dinner. If you don't believe me try arguing with its 87% Rotten Tomatoes rating and the supreme cast. I'm talking Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart. Beat that. You've probably seen the original Jumanji from 1995, but aside from the lack of the great Robin Williams, this refresh of the franchise is better in every single way.

Instead of a board game, four teens assembled in a Breakfast Club style discover a retro video game at their old school. Plugging it in, they are sucked into the world of Jumanji a stunningly beautiful jungle world that's just as deadly. From here our heroes have to get to grips with their new bodies (cue some hilarity) and find a way to get back home. 

This isn't a massively complicated movie, it's just a good retro adventure comedy and all the better for it. For parents, there's a heartwarming message about being true to yourself, while teens will enjoy the raucous humour and exciting action. Don't worry either, this movie isn't anywhere near as scary as the original. After watching, why not head to Netflix for the sequel too?

If you're after more flicks to keep the whole family happy and fancy a trip to the cinema, check out the five sweetest things about Wonka. If you'd rather stay at home with the best streaming services, how about the sequel to an Aardman classic which landed on Netflix just a couple of days ago?

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is now streaming on Amazon Prime (UK) and Hulu (US).

CATEGORIES
Streaming
Andy Sansom
Andy Sansom
Staff Writer

Andy is T3's Tech Staff Writer, covering all things technology, including his biggest passions such as gaming, AI, phones, and basically anything cool and expensive he can get his hands on. If he had to save one possession from a fire it would be his PlayStation 5. He previously worked for Tom’s Guide - where he got paid to play with ChatGPT every day. When it comes to streaming, Andy will have his headphones glued in whilst watching something that will make him laugh. He studied Creative Writing at university, but also enjoys supporting his favourite football team (Liverpool), watching F1, teaching himself guitar, and spending time with his dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸