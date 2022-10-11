Prime Day 2 deal sees Shark Vacuum Cleaner drop to cheapest ever price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Amazon Prime Day Early Access sale (opens in new tab) is officially live, with hundreds of deals on popular products, from TVs to air conditioners, headphones to vacuum cleaners. There are record low prices up for grabs this Prime Day 2, so make sure to head over to our hub to find the best deals over the next two days.

Vacuum cleaners are proving to be popular this year and unsurprisingly, Shark is up there with some of the biggest price cuts. The best vacuum cleaner deal we've found from the Prime Day Early Access sale is on the Shark Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner (CZ500UKT) which is now 70% off.

Originally priced at £329.99, the Shark Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner (CZ500UKT) is now just £99.99, saving shoppers £230 on this premium vacuum. Not only is this deal a massive 70% off, but it also takes the Shark Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner (CZ500UKT) down to under £100 to it's cheapest ever price.

The Shark Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner (CZ500UKT) is a corded model that uses Anti Hair Wrap technology and a DuoClean floorhead for a deep professional clean that doesn’t get tangled with hair. It comes with Pet, Crevice and Upholstery tools, and has LED lights so it can illuminate your floor to find hidden dirt.

To view the Shark Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner (CZ500UKT) deal, click the link above or keep reading for more details. This vacuum cleaner is one of many deals from Shark available in the Prime Day Early Access sale, so we’ll highlight a couple more of the best Shark vacuum cleaner (opens in new tab) deals below.

